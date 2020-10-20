Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 80.7% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company with ticker code (CPE) now have 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 8.44. With the stocks previous close at 4.67 this would imply there is a potential upside of 80.7%. The 50 day MA is 5.34 and the 200 day MA is 8.54. The company has a market cap of $180m. Visit the company website at: http://www.callon.com

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

