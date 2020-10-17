Don't Miss
Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.7% Upside

17th October 2020

Callon Petroleum Company with ticker code (CPE) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 8.44. With the stocks previous close at 4.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 73.7%. The 50 day MA is 5.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $190m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.callon.com

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

