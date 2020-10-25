Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.2% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 4 and has a mean target at 8.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 71.2%. The day 50 moving average is 5.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $211m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.callon.com

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

