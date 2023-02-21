Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.0% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 43 calculating the average target price we see 54.56. Now with the previous closing price of 38.69 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.44 and the 200 day MA is 42.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,225m. Find out more information at: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $3,137m based on the market concensus.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.