Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.3% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 49 calculating the average target price we see 62.02. Now with the previous closing price of 34.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 81.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.52 and the 200 day MA is 47.11. The market cap for the company is $2,175m. Company Website: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $3,944m based on the market concensus.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.