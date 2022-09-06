Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.2% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 124 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 71. With the stocks previous close at 40.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 73.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 40.78 and the 200 day MA is 50.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,563m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $4,440m based on the market concensus.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.