Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.0% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 71 and 45 with a mean TP of 59.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 64.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 39.81 and the 200 day MA is 45. The company has a market cap of $2,214m. Find out more information at: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $3,631m based on the market concensus.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.