Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 59.6% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 132 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 66.85. Now with the previous closing price of 41.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 59.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.41 while the 200 day moving average is 48.92. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,585m. Company Website: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $4,125m based on the market concensus.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.