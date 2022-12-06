Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.2% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 74 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 61.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 50.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.28 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,432m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $3,653m based on the market concensus.