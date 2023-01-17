Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.4% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 71 and 45 calculating the mean target price we have 58.94. With the stocks previous close at 39.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 49.4%. The 50 day MA is 39.32 while the 200 day moving average is 44.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,474m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $3,697m based on the market concensus.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.