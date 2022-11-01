Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.0% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 45 calculating the average target price we see 61.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.09 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 39.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.24 and the 200 day MA is 48.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,713m. Visit the company website at: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $3,772m based on the market concensus.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.