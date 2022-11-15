Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Callon Petroleum Company with ticker code (CPE) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 50 with a mean TP of 61.27. Now with the previous closing price of 45.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.7%. The 50 day MA is 41.74 and the 200 day MA is 48.18. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,664m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.callon.com

The potential market cap would be $3,587m based on the market concensus.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

