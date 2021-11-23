Twitter
Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102 and 56 with the average target price sitting at 69.46. With the stocks previous close at 52.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.5%. The day 50 moving average is 51.76 and the 200 day moving average is 41.53. The market cap for the company is $3,277m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.callon.com

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

