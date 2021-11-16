Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.9% Upside

Callon Petroleum Company with ticker code (CPE) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 65.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 63.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 44.38. The company has a market cap of $3,954m. Visit the company website at: http://www.callon.com

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.