Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.8% Downside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 48.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.96 this would imply there is a potential downside of -16.8%. The 50 day MA is 39.98 while the 200 day moving average is 40.93. The market cap for the company is $3,165m. Company Website: http://www.callon.com

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.