Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.6% Downside

Callon Petroleum Company with ticker code (CPE) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 16.5 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 8.58. Now with the previous closing price of 10.29 this would indicate that there is a downside of -16.6%. The day 50 moving average is 6.29 and the 200 day moving average is 8.62. The market cap for the company is $414m. Find out more information at: http://www.callon.com

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.