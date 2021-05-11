Callon Petroleum Company – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.4% Downside

Callon Petroleum Company found using ticker (CPE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 7 calculating the average target price we see 35.21. With the stocks previous close at 41.12 this indicates there is a potential downside of -14.4%. The 50 day MA is 36.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.8. The market cap for the company is $1,837m. Company Website: http://www.callon.com

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.