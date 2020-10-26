Callaway Golf Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.1% Upside

Callaway Golf Company found using ticker (ELY) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 20 with a mean TP of 23.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.1%. The day 50 moving average is 19.5 and the 200 day MA is 17.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,971m. Find out more information at: http://www.callawaygolf.com

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, hats, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand name. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, including backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel, such as jackets, and trousers and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, mass merchants, Internet retailers, department stores, field representatives, on-line retailers, mail order stores, and in-house sales representatives, as well as to third-party distributors in the United States and approximately 100 countries. It also offers pre-owned golf products through its Website callawaygolfpreowned.com; and OGIO and TravisMathew products through its Websites callawaygolf.com, odysseygolf.com, ogio.com, and travismathew.com. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

