Callaway Golf Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.6% Upside

Callaway Golf Company with ticker code (ELY) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 24 and has a mean target at 35.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 68.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.08 and the 200 day moving average is 25.65. The company has a market cap of $4,061m. Find out more information at: https://www.callawaygolf.com

The potential market cap would be $6,849m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, on-line retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites in the United States and approximately 120 countries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.