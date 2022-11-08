Callaway Golf Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

Callaway Golf Company with ticker code (ELY) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 35.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.59 while the 200 day moving average is 23.04. The market cap for the company is $3,941m. Visit the company website at: 0

The potential market cap would be $6,320m based on the market concensus.