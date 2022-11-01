Callaway Golf Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

Callaway Golf Company with ticker code (ELY) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 23 and has a mean target at 35.2. With the stocks previous close at 21.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.59 while the 200 day moving average is 23.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,941m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $6,320m based on the market concensus.