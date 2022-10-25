Callaway Golf Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

Callaway Golf Company with ticker code (ELY) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 35.2. Now with the previous closing price of 21.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 60.4%. The 50 day MA is 22.59 and the 200 moving average now moves to 23.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,941m. Visit the company website at: 0

The potential market cap would be $6,320m based on the market concensus.