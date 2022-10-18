Follow us on:

Callaway Golf Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.4% Upside

Callaway Golf Company found using ticker (ELY) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 23 with a mean TP of 35.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 60.4%. The 50 day MA is 22.59 and the 200 day moving average is 23.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,941m. Company Website: 0

The potential market cap would be $6,320m based on the market concensus.

