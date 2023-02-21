California Water Service Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

California Water Service Group found using ticker (CWT) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 69 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 64.33. Now with the previous closing price of 59.39 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The day 50 moving average is 61.67 and the 200 day moving average is 58.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,329m. Visit the company website at: https://www.calwatergroup.com

The potential market cap would be $3,606m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It offers its services to approximately 494,500 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 6,200 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 36,400 customer connections in the Tacoma, Olympia, Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, and Gig Harbor areas; and approximately 8,600 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. The company also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating of municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing of communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; and billing of optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers, as well as provides lab services. In addition, it offers wastewater collection and treatment services. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.