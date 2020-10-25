California Water Service Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

California Water Service Group with ticker code (CWT) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 56 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 51.25. With the stocks previous close at 47.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.49 while the 200 day moving average is 46.72. The market cap for the company is $2,380m. Company Website: http://www.calwatergroup.com

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. The company offers its services to approximately 486,900 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 5,000 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 17,700 customer connections in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,300 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. It also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; providing water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; billing optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers; and providing lab services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

