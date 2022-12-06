California Water Service Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.0% Downside

California Water Service Group found using ticker (CWT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 61 and has a mean target at 63. With the stocks previous close at 64.3 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 58.81 and the 200 day MA is 57.21. The company has a market cap of $3,502m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.calwatergroup.com

The potential market cap would be $3,431m based on the market concensus.