California Water Service Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.8% Downside

California Water Service Group found using ticker (CWT) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 40 and has a mean target at 51.5. With the stocks previous close at 61.18 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -15.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 56.53 while the 200 day moving average is 53.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,070m. Find out more information at: http://www.calwatergroup.com

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. The company offers its services to approximately 492,600 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 5,300 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 36,600 customer connections in the Tacoma, Olympia, Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, and Gig Harbor areas; and approximately 8,500 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. It also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating of municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing of communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; and billing of optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers, as well as provides lab services. In addition, the company offers wastewater collection and treatment services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

