California Water Service Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.3% Downside

California Water Service Group found using ticker (CWT) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 68 and 43 with the average target price sitting at 58. With the stocks previous close at 67.69 this would indicate that there is a downside of -14.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 62.76 and the 200 day MA is 59.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,638m. Visit the company website at: https://www.calwatergroup.com

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. The company offers its services to approximately 492,600 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 5,300 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 36,600 customer connections in the Tacoma, Olympia, Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, and Gig Harbor areas; and approximately 8,500 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. It also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating of municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing of communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; and billing of optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers, as well as provides lab services. In addition, the company offers wastewater collection and treatment services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.