California Water Service Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

California Water Service Group found using ticker (CWT) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 40 with the average target price sitting at 50. With the stocks previous close at 50.34 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.7%. The 50 day MA is 47.68 and the 200 moving average now moves to 46.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,518m. Company Website: http://www.calwatergroup.com

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. The company offers its services to approximately 486,900 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 5,000 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 17,700 customer connections in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,300 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. It also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; providing water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; billing optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers; and providing lab services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

