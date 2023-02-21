California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 52.4% Upside

California Resources Corporatio found using ticker (CRC) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 50 with the average target price sitting at 62.29. With the stocks previous close at 40.86 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 52.4%. The 50 day MA is 42.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.33. The market cap for the company is $2,907m. Find out more information at: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,432m based on the market concensus.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.