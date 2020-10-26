Don't Miss
California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.1% Upside

26th October 2020

California Resources Corporatio found using ticker (CRC) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1.3 and 1.3 calculating the mean target price we have 1.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.12 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4551.56 and the 200 day MA is 9733.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $58m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

