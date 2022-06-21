California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 75.4% Upside

California Resources Corporatio with ticker code (CRC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 60 with a mean TP of 73.5. Now with the previous closing price of 41.9 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 75.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.38 while the 200 day moving average is 42.84. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,018m. Company Website: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $5,293m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.