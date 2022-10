California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.6% Upside

California Resources Corporatio found using ticker (CRC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 64.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 68.6%. The 50 day MA is 44.42 and the 200 day moving average is 43.08. The market cap for the company is $3,053m. Company Website: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $5,147m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.