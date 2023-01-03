California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 49.9% Upside

California Resources Corporatio found using ticker (CRC) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 49 with the average target price sitting at 65. With the stocks previous close at 43.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 49.9%. The 50 day MA is 44.38 and the 200 day MA is 43.54. The market cap for the company is $3,197m. Company Website: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,793m based on the market concensus.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.