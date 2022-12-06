California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.6% Upside

California Resources Corporatio with ticker code (CRC) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 49 calculating the average target price we see 65. Now with the previous closing price of 44.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 45.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 43.69 and the 200 day moving average is 43.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,178m. Find out more information at: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,626m based on the market concensus.