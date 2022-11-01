California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.5% Upside

California Resources Corporatio with ticker code (CRC) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 63.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 45.5%. The 50 day MA is 43.62 while the 200 day moving average is 43.06. The company has a market cap of $3,400m. Visit the company website at: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,949m based on the market concensus.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.