California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.8% Upside

California Resources Corporatio found using ticker (CRC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have 68.2. Now with the previous closing price of 49.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 37.8%. The day 50 moving average is 42.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.88. The company has a market cap of $3,791m. Company Website: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $5,226m based on the market concensus.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.