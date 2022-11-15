California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.9% Upside

California Resources Corporatio with ticker code (CRC) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 49 and has a mean target at 63.5. Now with the previous closing price of 48.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.9%. The day 50 moving average is 43.1 while the 200 day moving average is 43.29. The company has a market cap of $3,427m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,521m based on the market concensus.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.