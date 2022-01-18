California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

California Resources Corporatio found using ticker (CRC) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 49 with a mean TP of 57.6. Now with the previous closing price of 44.34 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day MA is 42.9 while the 200 day moving average is 34.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,546m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.crc.com

The potential market cap would be $4,607m based on the market concensus.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. It has carbon intensity production in the United States, as well as focuses on developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net mineral acres covering four oil and gas basins. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.