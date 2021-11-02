California Resources Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

California Resources Corporatio with ticker code (CRC) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 55.5. Now with the previous closing price of 46.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The day 50 moving average is 42.19 and the 200 day moving average is 32.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,767m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.crc.com

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company committed to energy transition in the sector. It has carbon intensity production in the United States, as well as focuses on developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions reducing projects. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net mineral acres covering four oil and gas basins. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.