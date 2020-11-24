Caleres – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

Caleres with ticker code (CAL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 and has a mean target at 14.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.84 and the 200 day MA is 8.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $467m. Visit the company website at: http://www.caleres.com

Caleres engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. Its retail shoe stores provide brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Converse, Under Armour, New Balance, Puma, Sperry, Asics, Bearpaw, Sof Sole, Birkenstock, and Timberland, as well as company-owned and licensed brands, such as Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Naturalizer, Fergie Footwear, Blowfish Malibu, Circus by Sam Edelman, and Vionic. The company also operates Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, SamEdelman.com, AllenEdmonds.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, LifeStride.com, FrancoSarto.com, Vionicshoes.com, Ryka.com, Bzees.com, ZodiacShoes.com, and ViaSpiga.com, as well as Vince.com, FergieShoes.com, CarlosShoes.com, Blowfishshoes.com, and VeronicaBeard.com. In addition, it designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, the company wholesales men’s apparel, leather goods, and accessories under the Allen Edmonds brand; Italian footwear Franco Sarto brand; women’s shoe collection under the Vince brand; athletic footwear for women under the RykÃ¤ brand; and women’s sporty footwear under the Bzees brand, as well as Via Spiga brand. It operates approximately 1,177 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company and changed its name to Caleres in May 2015. Caleres was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.