Caleres – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.0% Upside

Caleres found using ticker (CAL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 30 and has a mean target at 36.67. Now with the previous closing price of 21.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 69.0%. The day 50 moving average is 22.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.28. The market cap for the company is $827m. Find out more information at: https://www.caleres.com

The potential market cap would be $1,397m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Caleres engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children. Its retail shoe stores provide brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Converse, Crocs, Puma, Birkenstock, Asics, New Balance, Under Armour, Bearpaw, Timberland, and Sperry, as well as company-owned and licensed brands, such as Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Blowfish Malibu, LifeStride, Naturalizer, Circus by Sam Edelman, Franco Sarto, and Ryka. The company also operates naturalizer.com, naturalizer.ca, vionicshoes.com, samedelman.com, allenedmonds.com, drschollsshoes.com, lifestride.com, francosarto.com, ryka.com, bzees.com, and zodiacshoes.com, as well as Vince.com, blowfishshoes.com, and veronicabeard.com websites. In addition, it designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, the company wholesales men’s apparel, leather goods, and accessories under the Allen Edmonds brand; Italian footwear Franco Sarto brand; women’s shoe collection under the Vince brand; athletic footwear for women under the RykÃ¤ brand; and women’s footwear under the Bzees brand, as well as Via Spiga brand. It operates approximately 1,086 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company and changed its name to Caleres in May 2015. Caleres was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.