Caledonia Mining Corporation report record quarterly production of 18,965 ounces of gold

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (LON:CMCL) has announced gold production from the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Caledonia also narrows the production guidance range for 2021. All production numbers are expressed on a 100 per cent basis and are based on mine production data and are, therefore, subject to adjustment following final assay at the refiners.

Highlights

· Record quarterly production of 18,965 ounces of gold during the Quarter

· An increase of 25 per cent on the 15,155 ounces produced in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

· Production guidance for the year to December 31, 2021 has been narrowed at the top end of previous guidance at 65,000 and 67,000 ounces.

· Gold produced in the nine months to September 30, 2021 was 48,872 ounces, 14 per cent more than the 42,887 ounces produced in the nine months to September 30, 2020.

· Caledonia remains on track to achieve its production target of 80,000 ounces in 2022. [1]