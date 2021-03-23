Twitter
Caledonia Mining Corporation profits up 47%, EBITDA 43% and a 60% cumulative dividend increase (Interview)

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (LON:CMCL) CEO Steve Curtis joins DirectorsTalk to discuss its quarter four results. Steve talks us through the financial highlights, explains why 2020 operationally was a transformational year, how the company was affected by COVID and the response it took and what we can expect from the company over the next few months.

Caledonia Mining Corporation is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe which is on track to hit its increased 2020 gold production guidance of between 55,000 – 58,000 ounces. This will increase to 80,000 ounces in 2022.

Caledonia Mining Corporation

