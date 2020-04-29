Caladrius Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 393.0% Upside

Caladrius Biosciences found using ticker (CLBS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 10.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.13 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 393.0%. The 50 day MA is 1.94 and the 200 day MA is 2.44. The market cap for the company is $27m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.caladrius.com

Caladrius Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

