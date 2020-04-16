Caladrius Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 377.3% Upside

Caladrius Biosciences with ticker code (CLBS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18.5 and 6 with a mean TP of 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 377.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.46. The company has a market cap of $24m. Company Website: http://www.caladrius.com

Caladrius Biosciences, a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS14-CMD, which is in Phase II clinical study to treat coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14-NORDA that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

