Caladrius Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 362.6% Upside

Caladrius Biosciences with ticker code (CLBS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.27 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 362.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.44. The company has a market cap of $24m. Company Website: http://www.caladrius.com

Caladrius Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

