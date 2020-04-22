Caladrius Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 354.5% Upside

Caladrius Biosciences with ticker code (CLBS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18.5 and 6 and has a mean target at 10.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 354.5%. The 50 day MA is 1.97 and the 200 day MA is 2.45. The market cap for the company is $24m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.caladrius.com

Caladrius Biosciences, a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS14-CMD, which is in Phase II clinical study to treat coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14-NORDA that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

