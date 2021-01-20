Caladrius Biosciences – Consensus Indicates Potential 316.7% Upside

Caladrius Biosciences with ticker code (CLBS) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 7 and 6 with a mean TP of 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 316.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.54 while the 200 day moving average is 1.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $30m. Find out more information at: http://www.caladrius.com

Caladrius Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.