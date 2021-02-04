Twitter
CAIXABANK, S.A. – Consensus Indicates Potential 108.9% Upside

CAIXABANK, S.A. found using the Ticker (CABK.MC) have now 25 analysts reporting on the stock, giving a consensus recommendation of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between €5.40 and €2.75 and has a mean target at €4.47. With the stocks previous close at €2.14 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 108.9%. The day 50 moving average is €2.17 and the 200 day moving average is €2.00. The company has a market cap of €13b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.caixabank.com

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services. The company also provides insurance, asset management, and card services; and holds a portfolio of real estate assets. As of December 31, 2019, it served its customers through 4,118 branches in Spain and 477 in Portugal; and approximately 9,111 ATMs in Spain and 1,380 ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

